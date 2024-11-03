IND lose 3rd Test by 25 runs to NZ, suffer 1st 0-3 whitewash at home

Mumbai: New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during day three of third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: India faced a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand had ended India’s 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win here.

However, the home team suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up.

Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, added six more to take his match haul to 11 wickets.

Rishabh Pant (64) led a monumental fightback but the wicketkeeper batter was caught behind shortly after lunch to deflate all hopes of an Indian victory.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 235 and 174 all out in 45.5 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 5/55, R Ashwin 3/63).

India: 263 and 121 all out in 29.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 64; Ajaz Patel 6/57).

