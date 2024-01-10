Ind vs Eng test match: HCA announces free entry for schoolkids

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has decided to offer free tickets to students of classes VI to XII of all the government schools of Telangana state to watch the thrill of the much-awaited India vs England test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal from January 25 to 29.

The students must show up wearing school uniforms to gain free entry. Each student will be provided with complimentary lunch.

Interested educational institutions can send a confirmation mail addressed to the Chief Executive Officer at ceo.hydca@gmail.com or meet them in person at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad by January 18.