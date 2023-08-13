Independence Day: Traffic advisory for Hyderabad motorists issued

Hyderabad: The city police have issued a traffic advisory for motorists for August 15, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations at the Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort from 7 am to 12 pm, during which the following traffic restrictions will be enforced.

The road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 7 am to 12 pm

The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A (Gold), A (Pink), & B (Blue) car pass holders who are invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations including the flag hosting ceremony from 7 am to 11 pm.

The police urged all the invitees coming on vehicles with A (Gold), A (Pink), & B (Blue) car passes from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side to come via: Rethi Bowli & Nanal Nagar junctions and take a left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda junction right turn Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort gate for alighting.

Parking

After alighting,

I) “A (Gold)” Car pass holders should park their vehicles on the main road in front of the Fort main gate i.e. towards Fateh Darwaza Road (Google Maps coordinates- 17.385226, 78.403060)

II) “A (Pink)” Car pass holders should park their vehicles at the Golconda bus stop (17.384977, 78.403576) which is 50 meters away from the fort main gate.

III) “B (Blue)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at Football/Boys’ ground (17.390429, 78.4004001) by taking a right turn near the Golconda bus stop.



IV) “C (Green)” car pass holders coming from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, inside the traffic signal and should take an immediate left turn to Owaisi Ground whereas the “C” car pass holders coming from Langar house under flyover via Fathe Darwaza should take the right turn at Bada bazaar, towards GHMC Island and Owaisi Ground and park their vehicles at Owaisi / GHMC Play Ground (17.388736, 78.404654) which is 500 meters away from the main gate of Golconda Fort.

V) “D (Red)” car Pass holders are requested to come to Golconda Fort via: Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki, Seven Tombs side Banjara Darwaza to alight at Priyadarshini School, Golconda, and park their vehicles inside the Priyadarshini School. (17.387360, 78.401175)

VI) “E” (Black) car pass holders i.e. general public coming to the venue in their vehicles are requested to come via: under the Langer House flyover, take a U-turn, and left turn towards Fateh Darwaza and park their vehicles at HUDA park (17.379521, 78.413464) near Fateh Darwaza and general public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs (17.397341, 78.4000369). They can board free RTC buses provided at both places to reach the place of function and return also, the police informed.

How to exit

After the celebrations are over, the vehicles of A (Gold), A (Pink), & B (Blue) car pass holders will retreat/exit through Makai Darwaza, Ramdev Guda and Langar house, etc. The vehicles with “C” car passes will retreat/exit via Bada Bazaar, Fathe Darwaza or Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs etc.

The vehicles with “D” car passes will retreat/exit via Banjara Darwaza, Seven Tombs, etc. The vehicles with “E” passes i.e. General public should retreat/exit from their respective parking places only.

All the invitees are requested to invariably display their car passes prominently on the left side of the windscreens of their vehicles for easy identification. They are requested to come on time as indicated in the invitation cards.

The police also requested to cooperate with the traffic police manning routes, alighting points & parking places.

On completion of Independence Day celebrations including the flag hoisting ceremony from 10:30 am to 12 pm, the general public coming from seven tombs towards Golconda Fort will be diverted from Golf club, Jamali Darwaza to facilitate the easy passage of invitees from Banjara Darwaza, whereas people coming from under Langar house fly over will be diverted at Bada Bazaar Jn. towards GHMC Island to facilitate the easy passage of invitees.

At Secunderabad Parade Grounds, traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and N.C.C Junction and traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted from 8.00 am to 10.00 am.

The police urged residents who live in areas surrounding the Golconda Fort to not park any vehicles on the main roads leading to Golconda Fort and follow the signages to reach the fort.

They also urged commuters to follow traffic updates on their social media platforms @Hyderabad Traffic Police face book page and @HYDTP.

In case of any emergency in travel, the police asked commuters to call the traffic helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.