India added one new airport every 40 days in last 10 years: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: In just 10 years, the country have seen 88 new airports — nearly one new airport every 40 days — and added 60 additional flights every hour, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said.

According to the minister, flying in India today is more accessible, more available and more affordable.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian skies are more connected, competitive and collaborative, said Naidu, reiterating the ministry’s commitment to collaborative, state-specific strategies for achieving inclusive aviation growth.

He was speaking at the ‘Northern Region Ministers’ Conference on Civil Aviation 2025’ in Dehradun, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Also Read AI Express admits engine maintenance lapse after DGCA rap, says issue resolved

“Through this strategic initiative we aim to identify the regional opportunities and unlock the vast potential of Tier 2 and 3 cities. If we look at the sector through numbers, then we can clearly see the scale of the opportunity that exists,” Naidu told the gathering.

At the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underlined the pivotal role of aviation in enhancing regional connectivity, enabling tourism, and supporting socio-economic development in the state.

He appreciated the phenomenal growth in the aviation sector and highlighted the prime importance of ensuring safety in the aviation operations, including helicopter operations in the hilly terrain of the state for which “the state government and the Ministry are deeply committed”.

A series of presentations was made by the Ministry on opportunities for the states in the aviation sector.

The plenary session provided an overall outlook emerging from the day-long conference, where Naidu outlined the Ministry’s strategic priorities for the region, including the development of heliport infrastructure, expansion of UDAN routes, strengthening of Flying Training Organizations and MRO hubs, and creating synergies between the Centre, states and industry stakeholders.

The Minister also reflected on key outcomes from the one-on-one meetings held between the Ministry and state delegations, and parallel sessions between state governments and aviation industry leaders, and assured all support from the Central Government in taking the aviation sector forward.