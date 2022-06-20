India adds 12,781 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 4 percent

New Delhi: India on Monday logged 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,33,09,473, while the daily positivity rate went past 4 percent after 130 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,873 with 18 new fatalities. The number of active cases increased to 76,700, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.62 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, it said.

An increase of 4,226 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,07,900, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

So far, 196.18 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

The 18 new fatalities include 11 from Kerala, three from Delhi and one each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal.