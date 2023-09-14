INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma, alleges PM Modi

Targeting the Congress, the PM said those who ruled MP for a long time did nothing else other than corruption and crime.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 1:52 pm IST
Bina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the opposition INDIA alliance as “ghamandia” (arrogant) and alleged that it wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000 crore-worth petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh along with 10 industrial projects in the state.

“The ‘ghamandia’ (INDIA) alliance (leaders) met in Mumbai recently. They neither have any policies or issues nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma, which they want to destroy,” he said.

His statement comes in the wake of remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who said Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy.

In his speech, PM Modi credited 140 crore people of India for the success of the G-20 Summit, and said it has raised pride of people and country.

Targeting the Congress, the PM said those who ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time did nothing else other than corruption and crime.

He announced that the government will provide 75 lakh new gas connections in the country.

“Rs 50,000 crore projects being set up in Madhya Pradesh, which will give impetus to the state’s development,” he said.

