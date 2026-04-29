India asks Haj 2026 pilgrims to pay Rs 10,000 extra airfare

Mumbai: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has directed pilgrims selected for Haj 2026 to deposit an additional Rs 10,000 towards revised airfare, citing the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, April 28, the committee said the Ministry of Minority Affairs had approved a one-time airfare revision for Haj 2026 air charter operations. The revised fare includes an extra charge of USD 100 per pilgrim, regardless of embarkation point.

According to the circular, airlines had sought a base fare increase of more than USD 400 due to higher Aviation Turbine Fuel prices linked to the prevailing regional situation. The committee said the request was examined before the final decision was taken in consultation with stakeholders.

Also Read Haj to fall in summer season after 25 years

All Haj 2026 pilgrims have been asked to deposit the additional amount by May 15, 2026.

Payments can be made online through the official Haj Committee website or the Haj Suvidha App using credit card, debit card or net banking. Pilgrims may also deposit the amount through a specified pay-in-slip at branches of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India.

The circular further instructed State and Union Territory Haj Committees to immediately inform pilgrims and ensure timely payment of the revised airfare.