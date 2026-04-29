Haj to fall in summer season after 25 years

Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has said the annual Haj pilgrimage will return to the summer season after around 25 years as the Islamic lunar calendar continues to shift through the seasons.

In a post on X, NCM spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani said Haj is entering a spring phase that will last for the next eight years, ending a run of pilgrimages held during periods of intense summer heat.

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The dates of Haj are set by the Hijri calendar, which is shorter than the Gregorian year by around 10 to 11 days. This causes the pilgrimage to move earlier each year and complete a full seasonal cycle over time.

Authorities said the transition is expected to bring milder temperatures for pilgrims travelling to Makkah and the surrounding holy sites in coming years.

نبدأ مرحلة جديدة من مواسم الحج الربيعية، تمتد لثمانية أعوام قادمة، بعد سنوات من الحج في ذروة الصيف، على أن يعود إلى الصيف مجددًا بعد نحو 25 عامًا، ويعقد المركز يوم الأربعاء 6 مايو ورشة الأثر المناخي، بمشاركة الجهات المعنية، لاستعراض السجل المناخي على المشاعر المقدسة، لتعزيز… pic.twitter.com/Pi5sGJE2NN — المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد (@spokespncm) April 27, 2026

The centre also announced a workshop on 6 May with relevant agencies to study climate patterns at the pilgrimage sites and examine historical weather data.

The meeting is intended to strengthen preparedness, improve coordination and support safety planning for future Haj seasons.

Saudi Arabia has introduced major heat protection measures in recent years, including cooling facilities, shaded routes, water points and advanced forecasting systems to assist pilgrims.

The seasonal shift is likely to be welcomed by millions preparing for future Haj journeys, as cooler conditions can reduce physical strain during the pilgrimage.