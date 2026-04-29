Haj to fall in summer season after 25 years

Seasonal shift may ease physical strain for millions travelling to Makkah.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 5:21 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 7:51 pm IST
Pilgrims at the Kaaba during summer, with umbrellas for shade, as they perform religious rites in the his.
Pilgrims use umbrellas as they walk near the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during hot weather. Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has said the annual Haj pilgrimage will return to the summer season after around 25 years as the Islamic lunar calendar continues to shift through the seasons.

In a post on X, NCM spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani said Haj is entering a spring phase that will last for the next eight years, ending a run of pilgrimages held during periods of intense summer heat.

The dates of Haj are set by the Hijri calendar, which is shorter than the Gregorian year by around 10 to 11 days. This causes the pilgrimage to move earlier each year and complete a full seasonal cycle over time.

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Authorities said the transition is expected to bring milder temperatures for pilgrims travelling to Makkah and the surrounding holy sites in coming years.

The centre also announced a workshop on 6 May with relevant agencies to study climate patterns at the pilgrimage sites and examine historical weather data.

The meeting is intended to strengthen preparedness, improve coordination and support safety planning for future Haj seasons.

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Saudi Arabia has introduced major heat protection measures in recent years, including cooling facilities, shaded routes, water points and advanced forecasting systems to assist pilgrims.

The seasonal shift is likely to be welcomed by millions preparing for future Haj journeys, as cooler conditions can reduce physical strain during the pilgrimage.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 5:21 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 7:51 pm IST

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Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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