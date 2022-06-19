India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission meet on June 19

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh will hold the seventh meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) in New Delhi on Sunday.

The JCC will be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen.

This will be the first physical JCC meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020.

The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of COVID-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues.

The two neighbouring nations share a 4,096 km-long international border. Bangladesh and India are also members of the SAARC, BIMSTEC and the Commonwealth.