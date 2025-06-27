India bans imports of certain jute products from Bangladesh via land routes

The goods under these curbs include jute products, Songkran flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th June 2025 8:34 pm IST
Import and Export containers
Representative Image

New Delhi: India on Friday banned imports of certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through land routes.

However, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On May 17, India imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods like readymade garments and processed food items, from Bangladesh.

MS Creative School

The goods under these curbs include jute products, Songkran flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th June 2025 8:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button