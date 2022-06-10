India belongs to Hindus, Sanatan Dharma here to stay: Sadhvi Pragya

Published: 10th June 2022
Bhopal: Bhartiya Janata Party leader and Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya reacted to the ongoing row over former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s distasteful remarks on Prophet Muhammad saying “India belongs to Hindus and Santan Dharma is here to stay.”

In a video shared on Twitter, the BJP MP can be heard saying, “This is India, Sanatan Dharma is here to stay, it is our responsibility to keep it alive and we shall do so.”

“These non-believers have always done so. They have a communist history…Like Kamlesh Tiwari said something he was killed, someone else (Nupur Sharma) said something and they received threats. India belongs to Hindus & Sanatan Dharma will stay here: BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya in Bhopal” read the tweet by news agency ANI.

Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Before Pragya’s comments on Sanatan Dharma, former BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, made derogatory remarks against the Prophet during a TV news debate, following which India faced backlash from the Middle East and was left with a lot of explaining to do. Following the episode, Sharma and her colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal were suspended from the party.

