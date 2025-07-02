INDIA bloc expresses concerns over EC’s special intensive revision Plan

New Delhi: Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and raised concerns over its timing, alleging that over two crore voters of the state may be disenfranchised by this mammoth exercise being done just ahead of assembly elections.

The Congress claimed that after the prime minister’s ‘notebandi’ (demonetisation) that “destroyed” the country’s economy, EC’s ‘Vote-bandi’ in Bihar will demolish India’s democracy.

Leaders from 11 parties, including the Congress, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, NCP-SP and the Samajwadi Party, put forth their objections before Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other election commissioners to the special scrutiny of the voters’ list.

The INDIA bloc parties have been vocal in their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision exercise that has already started in Bihar and is to be carried out in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which are going to the polls next year.

#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting the Election Commission, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi says, "Firstly, the last revision was in 2003. For 22 years, more than four of five Bihar elections have happened. Were all those elections faulty?… Secondly the Special Intensive…

Briefing the media after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said a minimum of two crore people may be disenfranchised in this exercise as many, especially, the SCs, STs, migratory and impoverished, among the nearly eight crore voters in Bihar may not be in a position to present their and their parents’ birth certificates to the poll authorities in such a short period.

He also claimed that they would not be able to challenge the removal of their names from the electoral rolls as polls would begin by then, and courts do not hear challenges when elections are underway.

Today, the INDIA delegation met the Election Commission on the subject of the Bihar Special Intensive Revision ("SIR"). The Election Commission was literally compelled to meet the delegation after having refused to do so. A few of us could not meet the ECI, which unilaterally…

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “After the PM’s ‘notebandi’ of November 2016 destroyed our economy, ECI’s ‘VOTE-Bandi’ in Bihar and other states, as reflected in the SIR, will destroy our democracy.”

Singhvi said, “We asked the EC that the last revision was in 2003, and for 22 years after 4-5 elections have happened, were all those elections faulty or imperfect or unreliable. The SIR was held one year before the general elections and two years before the assembly elections.”

He said that in a maximum period of one or two months, the EC is holding an electoral revision exercise of India’s second most populous state, Bihar, which has roughly under eight crore voters.

“This disenfranchisement and disempowerment is the worst attack on the basic structure of the Constitution. We gave universal adult suffrage in 1950, when so-called advanced countries like the USA and the UK got it only in 1924 and 1928.

“Today, every vote counts, even if you wrongfully delete or wrongfully add a single voter, it is creating a non-level playing field and that affects elections, that affects democracy,” the Congress leader said.

Elections and democracy are part of the basic structure, and it is said that even a constitutional amendment is unconstitutional if it affects the basic structure, he asserted.

Singhvi asked, “How do you expect the very diverse voting population of Bihar, the backwards, the flood-affected, the poor and impoverished, the SC/ST, the unempowered or even the migrant to spend the next two months running from pillar to post to get the birth certificate of his own and his father/mother.”

It is easy to say that the volunteers will help him, but if a person does not get the certificate within the time limit, that individual loses a place in the electoral roll, he noted.

“We have said that upwards of 2.5 crore to 3 crore persons, let us assume the minimum figure of two crore may be disenfranchised in this exercise.

“We are not against it (SIR), but this can be done with great care after this election. Why choose this time, just ahead of the assembly elections,” Singhvi said.

He alleged that this exercise was announced suddenly.

“We believe that migratory persons, who have to travel for work, cannot be at the beck and call of the person who knocks on the door asking for filling up the enumeration form,” he said, noting that voters have been there on rolls since 2003 and have voted in 4-5 elections.

“The EC, though it heard us, seems to be disinclined to accept our submissions,” he said.

Singhvi said they also protested against the new directive of the poll panel on entry to the Election Commission premises that asks only party presidents to appear before it.

“For the first time, we were given rules to enter the EC. For the first time, we were told that only party chiefs can go. Such a restriction means necessary dialogue between political parties and the EC can’t happen,” Singhvi said.

Ramesh in his X post said, “The Election Commission was literally compelled to meet the delegation after having refused to do so. A few of us could not meet the ECI, which unilaterally imposed a limit of two representatives per party. I myself had to hang around in the waiting room for almost two hours.”

“Over the last six months, the ECI has conducted itself in a manner that undermines the very basis of our democratic system. The ECI is a constitutional body. It cannot routinely refuse requests for a hearing from the Opposition. It must abide by the principles and provisions of the Constitution.”

He said the EC “cannot dictate arbitrary rules for interacting with political parties such as deciding the designation of those attending or the number who can attend or who is or isn’t an authorised person”.

“When the delegation rejected these new rules as arbitrary and confused, the Election Commission informed us that this is a ‘New’ Commission. We shudder to think what this ‘New’ Commission’s game plan is. How many more Master(s)strokes can we expect?”

RJD leader Manoj Jha said the meeting was “not cordial”.

“We expressed our concern about the poor, backward classes in Bihar. We saw a lack of concern from the Election Commission,” he said.

“Is this an effort to disenfranchise people? The 20 per cent Biharis who migrate outside the state are the target. If the purpose of an exercise becomes exclusion instead of inclusion, what should we do?

“Are you trying to find doubtful voters in Bihar?” he said.

CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said their doubts and worries about the SIR have increased after the meeting because they did not get any satisfactory reply.

“We said the poor will not have these documents. They said those who are in the 2003 voters’ list will be presumed to be citizens of India, the rest will have to prove their citizenship to the EC,” he said.

“We said this reminds people of Bihar of ‘notebandi’, and it is being called ‘votebandi’ (disenfranchisement) in Bihar,” he said. “If you interfere with ‘one person-one vote’, we will take action.”

EC sources said some of the participants were given an appointment and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointment, as the Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party.

The EC told them that SIR is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326, RP Act 1950 and instructions issued on 24.06.2025. They also said each concern raised by the parties was “fully addressed” by the Commission.

The Election Commission has issued instructions to carry out a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year.

The poll panel has said it has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters’ list.