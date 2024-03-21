INDIA bloc member CPM to go solo in Telangana, announces Bhongir candidate

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced its decision to go solo for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and nominated Md Jahangir from the Bhongir constituency.

Jahangir is the party’s Yadadri-Bhongir district unit secretary.

CPM’s decision comes despite the party being a member of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Addressing the media, CPM state executive committee member S Veeraiah said the party’s decision to announce its candidate without consultation with its alliance partners as there was no proposal from the grand old party regarding seat sharing.

Veeraiah said that the party will also soon take a call on which party or candidate to support in the remaining 16 seats in the state.

“CPM holds ground in Khammam, Mahbubabad and Nalgonda segments besides Bhongir,” he remarked, adding that the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated if the Congress, CPM and CPI work together.”

Interestingly, Veeraiah further said that the party will consider allying with the BRS if it approaches his party.

What happened during 2023 Assembly polls

The CPM contested in the 2023 assembly elections. Initially, there were talks for an alliance with Congress, but disagreements over seat distribution led to a failure in the endeavour.

In contrast, the Communist Party of India (CPI) struck an alliance with the Congress and was satisfied with one seat, Kothagudem.

Its state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao won the seat and became an MLA.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the CPI has opted to realign with the Congress. Reports suggest that the Congress would allocate one seat to the party.

The INDIA bloc, officially known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, is an opposition alliance comprising 26 political parties from across the country. Both the CPI and the CPM are part of it.