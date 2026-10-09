INDIA bloc MPs stage sit-in as few proceed to Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs staged a dharna late on Friday, October 9, while some of them went ahead to meet President Droupadi Murmu over their demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, and CPI (M) MP MA Baby have proceeded to Rashtrapati Bhavan. TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, NCP’s Supriya Sule, and NC’s Omar Abdullah are also a part of this delegation.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Congress MP KC Venugopal, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, and other INDIA bloc leaders were at the sit-in protest at Vijay Chowk.

VIDEO | Delhi: “This is what you call fear”, says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi), about metro closure while marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/WV9IZGASb5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026

These developments come against the backdrop of INDIA bloc leaders protesting most of this week against the alleged anomalies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and seeking the CEC’s resignation over the same.

The delegation included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) communicated to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that its representatives would not be able to attend the meeting with the President due to prior engagements in connection with the upcoming MLC elections in Maharashtra.

In a letter to Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant said that on behalf of their party, they wish to convey “unequivocal and full support to the INDIA bloc under your leadership and the morcha spearheaded by Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji”.

MPs meet in Samvidhan Sadan

Earlier in the evening, INDIA bloc MPs met at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan here and deliberated upon their strategy to take forward their plan for agitation.

#WATCH | Dehi: INDIA bloc MPs have gathered at the Central Hall of Parliament.



Opposition MPs are scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise their concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India.



(Source: CPI leader) pic.twitter.com/96lbsT22DS — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief ministers DK Shivakumar (Karnataka) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), as well as other INDIA bloc leaders—Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), IUML’s ET Mohammed Bashir, MA Baby (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Samajwadi Party’s Rajeev Rai and Mohibullah Nadvi, Independent MPs Kapil Sibal and Pappu Yadav—were among those who attended the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting when asked about the security arrangements in Delhi ahead of Saturday’s protest, Kharge said, “They are scared. ‘Aur jo aadmi darta hai vo aaj nahi toh kal marta hai‘.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Ahead of meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) says, “How can we say anything right now? We will all sit together and discuss it, and then we will let you know.”



On security arrangements ahead of tomorrow’s protest, she… pic.twitter.com/PBQIhUhGF0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026

Refusing to discuss the impending meeting, TMC’s Mamata Banerjee said, “We will all sit together and discuss it, and then we will let you know.”