INDIA bloc storm arriving in UP, Modi will not become PM: Rahul Gandhi

Congress and the Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the LS elections in an alliance in UP.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th May 2024 1:49 pm IST
Certain media houses abuse me for attacking BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Kannauj: An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and asserted that Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of the country.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, “Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India.”

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
INDIA bloc to meet EC over voter turnout, BJP’s use of religious symbols

Speaking on the opposition bloc, Gandhi said, “An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is going to face its biggest defeat in the state.”

Yadav and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally.

Kannauj goes to the polls on May 13.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th May 2024 1:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button