INDIA bloc to boycott 14 news anchors for ‘pro-BJP stance’

As the grand opposition alliance INDIA prepares for the General Elections that are approaching the country in the first half of 2024, the bloc in a collective decision has decided to not send representatives to events and shows of 14 news anchors.
The anchors on the list in the past have been accused of biased reporting and spreading misinformation a few of whom have been booked over the same, the latest being Sudhir Chaudhary.
The Aaj Tak anchor was booked by the Karantaka police on Wednesday for spreading ‘misinformation’ on a the minorities subisdy scheme.
The list is as follows:
- Aditi Tyagi
- With show headlines that belittled the pain of residents of Haldwani and the agitation of those at Shaeenbagh, at ZeeNews Aditi had been a tool for propaganda and defending the Central government while charging at the Opposition.
- Aman Chopra
- The senior news editor at News18 had to play hide and seek with the Rajasthan police in May 2022, wanted in two of three cases booked in Alwar, Bundi and Dungarpur.
Chopra was booked for ‘promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments’ with his report on the demolition of a temple in Alwar district’s Rajgarh.
- Amish Devgan
- For his derogatory remarks against Khaja Mohiuddin Chisti, seven FIRs were registered against Devgan in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, which were later clubbed by the apex court for hearing in Rajasthan on his request. Devgan was also forced to issue an apology.
- Anand Narasimhan
- Arnab Goswami
- Ashok Shrivastav
- Chitra Tripathi
- Gaurav Sawant
- Navika Kumar
- Prachi Parashar
- Rubika Liaquat
- Shiv Aroor
- Sudhir Chaudhary
- Sushant Sinha