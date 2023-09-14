INDIA bloc to boycott 14 news anchors for ‘pro-BJP stance’

As the grand opposition alliance INDIA prepares for the General Elections that are approaching the country in the first half of 2024, the bloc in a collective decision has decided to not send representatives to events and shows of 14 news anchors.

The anchors on the list in the past have been accused of biased reporting and spreading misinformation a few of whom have been booked over the same, the latest being Sudhir Chaudhary.

The Aaj Tak anchor was booked by the Karantaka police on Wednesday for spreading ‘misinformation’ on a the minorities subisdy scheme.

The list is as follows: