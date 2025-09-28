India bowl out Pakistan for 146 in Asia Cup final

However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 28th September 2025 10:08 pm IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha

Dubai: India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first.

Sent in, Pakistan were well-served by the opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who stitched together 84 runs in under 10 overs to lay the foundation for a big total.

However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep and Axar suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan.

Memory Khan Seminar

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 146 all out in 19.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 57, Fakhar Zaman 46; Kuldeep Yadav 4/30).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 28th September 2025 10:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button