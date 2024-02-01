India calls for complete cessation of violence in Myanmar

New Delhi: As Myanmar marked three years of a military coup that evicted Aung San Suu Kyi from power, India on Thursday called for complete cessation of violence in the country and its transition towards inclusive federal democracy.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021.

“We are concerned over the deteriorating situation in Myanmar which has direct implications for us,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Also Read Myanmar military aircraft overshoots runway in Mizoram, 8 crew injured

“As a neighbouring country and friend of Myanmar, India has long been advocating for complete cessation of violence and Myanmar’s transition towards inclusive federal democracy,” he said.

Jaiswal was asked to comment on the overall situation in Myanmar as the country marked three years of the coup.

He said India wants an early resolution of the situation through “constructive dialogue” and return of peace and stability in that country.

Last month, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said the Indian military is “closely watching” the unfolding developments arising out of the fighting between Myanmar’s armed ethnic groups and the government forces along that country’s border with India.

The hostilities between the two sides saw a rapid spike since November in several key Myanmarese towns and regions near the border with India fuelling concerns in New Delhi over the possible ramifications for security of Manipur and Mizoram.

The Myanmarese military has been using airstrikes targeting its opponents and those carrying out armed struggle against the ruling regime.

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.