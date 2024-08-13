India carries out maiden flight test of long-range glide bomb ‘Gaurav’

New Delhi: India has carried out a “successful” maiden flight test of long-range glide bomb (LRGB) Gaurav from a Su-30 MK-I fighter jet of the Indian Air Force.

During the flight test, the glide bomb hit the target erected at Long Wheeler’s island with pinpoint accuracy, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force and the industry for the successful flight test of the glide bomb.

#DRDO has successfully carried out the maiden test of the #GAURAV (1,000 kg) Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) from a Su-30 MKI aircraft off the coast of #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/jL7YpZRlF7 — News IADN (@NewsIADN) August 13, 2024

He described the successful test as a major milestone in the country’s effort in developing indigenous defence technologies for further strengthening the capability of the armed forces.

‘Gaurav’ is an air launched 1,000 kg class glide bomb capable of hitting targets at long distance.

After being launched, the glide bomb steer towards the target using a highly accurate hybrid navigation scheme, the ministry said.

GAURAV has been designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.

“Complete flight data during the test launch was captured by Telemetry and Electro optical tracking systems deployed by Integrated Test Range along the coastline,” it said.

The flight was monitored by senior DRDO scientists.

The ministry said the Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, the development-cum-production partners also participated during the flight trial.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire DRDO team on conducting the successful flight test of LRGB.