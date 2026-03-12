India co-sponsors UN resolution denouncing Iran strikes on GCC nations

United Nations: India co-sponsored a resolution in the UN Security Council that condemned the “egregious” attacks by Iran against Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan and demanded immediate cessation of all attacks by Tehran while denouncing its threats of closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The 15-nation Security Council, currently under the presidency of the United States, adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 13 votes in favour, none against and abstentions by veto-wielding permanent members China and Russia.

India cosponsored the Bahrain-led resolution along with over 130 nations, including Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Yemen and Zambia.

The resolution, which had a total of 135 co-sponsors, reiterated its strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

It condemned in the “strongest terms the egregious attacks” by Iran against the territories of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan and determined that such acts constitute a breach of international law and are a serious threat to international peace and security.

The resolution demanded immediate cessation of all attacks by Iran against the GCC countries and Jordan and that Tehran “immediately and unconditionally” cease from any provocation or threats to neighbouring states, including the use of proxies.

It reaffirmed that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must be respected, particularly around critical maritime routes, and takes note of the right of Member States, in accordance with international law, to “defend their vessels from attacks and provocations, including those that undermine navigational rights and freedoms”.

The resolution condemned any actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, or threatening maritime security in the Bab Al Mandab.

The resolution further condemned that residential areas were attacked, civilian objects have been targeted and that the attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings; and expressed solidarity with these countries and their people.

It called upon Iran to refrain immediately from any actions or threats in accordance with international law. It called upon Iran to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects in armed conflict.

US Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz said the adoption of the resolution “is a direct and unequivocal statement from the Gulf countries condemning the brutality of the Iranian regime, whose practice of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is reprehensible, and the entire world is calling it out for what it is”.

Waltz said President Donald Trump and his team exhausted every attempt at diplomatic negotiations.

“He sought peace and to end 47 years of hostility and attacks, while Iran only sought more missiles, more drones, and a pathway to nuclear Armageddon. President Trump has drawn his red line here. Iran crossed it once again, and now the world is facing the consequences.

“And these consequences that the United States does not bring alone,” Waltz said expressing gratitude to the 135 countries that co-sponsored the resolution.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani described the Council’s action as “unjust and unlawful”, inconsistent with the United Nations Charter and international law, and an action that completely disregards the established principles governing the determination of acts of aggression and breaches of the peace.

“Make no mistake: today it is Iran; tomorrow it could be any other sovereign state,” he said.

Iravani said that since the start of conflict on February 28, the continued military strikes by the US and Israel have killed more than 1,348 civilians, including women and children, more than 17,000 civilians injured, and destroyed or damaged 19,734 civilian sites.

These include 16,191 residential homes, 1,617 commercial and service centres, 77 medical and pharmaceutical facilities, 65 schools and educational institutions, 16 Red Crescent buildings, and multiple energy infrastructure facilities.

“The scale and systematic nature of these attacks clearly constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the Iranian envoy said.

Iravani added that Iran “remains committed” to maintaining friendly relations with the countries in the Persian Gulf region, based on mutual respect, the principle of good-neighbourliness, and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Iran reemphasises that its defensive operations targeting United States military bases and facilities in the region are in no way against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the regional countries.

“Although the Israeli regime has succeeded in dragging the US into a regional conflict, Iran’s relations with its neighbours are rooted in long-standing historical, cultural, and geographical ties. Once the current tensions diminish, Iran and its neighbouring countries will inevitably return to their traditional relations of cooperation, mutual respect, and good neighbourliness,” he said.

Iravani added that Iran has consistently honoured its obligations, respected international law, and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the claim that his country has closed the Strait “is simply untrue”.