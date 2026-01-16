Self-determination mustn’t be abused to encourage secession: India slams Pak

United Nations: India called out Pakistan for misusing United Nations platforms to drive its “divisive agenda” after Islamabad’s envoy raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the General Assembly.

Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eldos Mathew Punnoose on Thursday, January 15, said that the right to self-determination must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states.

“At a time when member states have to rise beyond their narrow considerations, Pakistan continues to misuse all platforms and processes in the UN to drive their divisive agenda,” Punnoose said.

“This forum is no exception either and Pakistan made an unwarranted reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral and inalienable part of India,” Punnoose said, while delivering the national statement at the UN General Assembly Plenary on ‘Report of the Secretary-General on the work of the Organisation’.

“The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter. However, this right must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states. Though habituated, Pakistan would do well if it did not resort to baseless allegations and falsehoods and portray a picture that is completely detached from reality,” he said.

The strong retort by India came after Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks in the General Assembly.

Pakistan repeatedly raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations and its various platforms, but fails to get any traction from the wider international community on the matter.

Punnoose, in his remarks, also stressed that the Global South has its unique set of developmental challenges that cut across development financing and climate justice and financing, among other areas.

“India has consistently endeavoured to bring these to the forefront across all UN platforms. Concerted and focused follow-up action is required on this front. Moving forward, there is a need to translate the sentiments of the Global South to concrete and tangible steps,” he said.

As the UN membership takes stock of the past, it is important to reflect upon the current context and the way ahead for the largest multilateral organisation, the United Nations.

“United Nations is going through a crucial phase, as it faces various critical challenges. World citizenry expects the UN to deliver on each of the three pillars – peace and security, development and human rights,” he said.

India emphasised that the UN’s inability to purposefully intervene in its critical functions leads to questions related to efficacy, legitimacy and credibility. “This is quite pronounced in the case of maintenance of international peace and security. As conflicts rage across different parts of the globe, the world hopes the UN to deliver, to put an end to human suffering and misery,” Punnoose said.