India cricket team practice session

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 16th June 2022 7:31 pm IST
Mumbai: India cricket team player Umran Malik during their training session ahead of their 4th T20 cricket match of the series against South Africa, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Rajkot: India cricket team player Dinesh Karthik plays a shot during their training session ahead of their 4th T20 cricket match of the series against South Africa, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Rajkot: India cricket team player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during their training session ahead of their 4th T20 cricket match of the series against South Africa, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Rajkot: India cricket team player Harshal Patel during their training session ahead of their 4th T20 cricket match of the series against South Africa, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

