India delivers medicines, medical supplies to Kabul hospital

New Delhi: Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, India on Thursday, August 20, delivered medicines and medical consumables to a government hospital in Kabul.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted: “Augmenting Afghanistan’s healthcare! Reaffirming its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan, India delivers medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul.”

Augmenting Afghanistan’s healthcare!



Reaffirming its enduring health partnership with the friendly people of Afghanistan, India delivers medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/LCBFT0esY9 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2026

This comes amid India’s sustained efforts to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including the supply of essential medicines, relief materials, and other aid.

Earlier this week, addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India’s engagement with Afghanistan has expanded over the past year, with a focus on diplomatic exchanges, humanitarian support and development initiatives.

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“India shares a long-standing relationship with the Afghan people. Our engagement with Afghanistan has gained momentum over the past year, including through diplomatic exchanges, humanitarian assistance that we have offered, as well as our development cooperation programmes. The nature and level of engagement with Afghanistan will continue to be guided by these priorities that I just outlined,” said Jaiswal.

Last month, India delivered relief material, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities amid devastating floods in Nuristan.

“In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities. India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time,” the MEA wrote on X.

In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities.



India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/iWg6kaLg2N — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 21, 2026

In June, India delivered another 5 tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reflecting its long-standing commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people.

Taking to X, the MEA said, “India delivers another 5 tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reaffirming its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and the well-being of the Afghan people.”

Earlier on May 22, India delivered 20 tonnes of Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to boost immunisation efforts among Afghan children.

“India delivers 20 tonnes of critical dry materials for BCG and Tetanus & Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to augment Afghanistan’s Child Immunisation Programme. More consignments are underway. India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in the health sector,” the MEA posted on X.