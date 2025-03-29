India delivers relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

29th March 2025
In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on March 29, 2025, NDRF personnel with humanitarian aid, sent by India for the people of earthquake-hit Myanmar, after their arrival. (@DrSJaishankar via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and a monastery.

At least 144 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar

India sent the relief materials to Yangoon in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The supplies included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, officials said.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone,” Modi said on X.

“India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” he said.

