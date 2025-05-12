‘India did not hit Pakistan’s Kirana Hills nuclear site’: IAF dismisses rumours

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday, May 12, trashed social media rumours that it hit Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, which reportedly has a nuclear facility.

“Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills. I did not brief in my briefing yesterday,” Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor.

When asked if India hit Kirana Hills, Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there."

The previous day, senior military officials of the Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy held a media briefing providing a detailed account of Operation Sindoor launched on May 7. The officers stated that it shot down fighter jets featuring the latest technologies and damaging key military installations close to even the capital Islamabad, during the three-day confrontation between the two sides.

“Our fight was against terrorism and terrorists. That is why, on May 7, we targeted only terrorist hideouts. Unfortunately, the Pakistani military chose to support the terrorists and made this fight their own,” Air Marshal Bharti said.

“In such a situation, our retaliatory action became absolutely necessary, and whatever damage they suffered, they are solely responsible for it. On our part, our defence systems stood like a wall for the nation, making it impossible for the enemy to breach them,” he said.

India maintains that its actions were measured and precise, aimed solely at neutralising terror threats, with no intent to escalate tensions or provoke nuclear brinkmanship.

IAF refuses to confirm Rafale Jet loss

Air Marshal AK Bharti declined to share specifics regarding reports of Rafale jets being downed or the number of assets lost, citing ongoing security concerns.

“At this time, I would not like to comment on operational specifics because we are still in a combat situation. Anything I say could be an advantage to the adversary, and we do not want to give any advantage at this stage,” he said, adding, “All I can say is that we have achieved all our objectives that we selected and that all our pilots are back home.”

When asked whether Indian forces had shot down Pakistani fighter jets, Bharti responded, “As I said, their planes were prevented from coming inside our border. So, we don’t have wreckage with us, but definitely, we have downed a few Pakistani planes.”

(With PTI inputs)