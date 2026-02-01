India dismisses Pakistan’s allegations of role in Balochistan unrest

At least 15 Pakistani soldiers and 92 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan province, the Pakistan army said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st February 2026 2:24 pm IST

New Delhi: India on Sunday, February 1, categorically rejected as baseless Pakistan’s allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, and said it is Islamabad’s usual tactic to deflect attention from its “internal failings”.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, trashing the charges, also highlighted Pakistan’s record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights.

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Jaiswal was responding to Pakistan military’s unsubstantiated claim that India was supporting terrorist elements in their attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan.

“Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known,” he added.

At least 15 Pakistani soldiers and 92 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan province, the Pakistan army said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday, it said in a statement.

The Pakistan army said the militants attempted to disturb peace by carrying out terrorist activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan and Panjgur, it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st February 2026 2:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button