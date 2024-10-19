India dispatches 33 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

India dispatched the first humanitarian assistance mission to Lebanon amid escalating violence from Israeli forces, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Friday adding that a total of 33 tons of medical supplies have been sent.

Official spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X that the first shipment comprising 11 tons of medical supplies was sent out on the same day.

The consignment includes a diverse range of pharmaceutical products such as cardiovascular, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics anaesthetics etc for the treatment. This aid is important as the current situation in Lebanon is a humanitarian crisis where over 1.2 million citizens have been forcibly displaced due to constant attacks by Israel and evacuation orders.

“A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent. The first tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies was dispatched today. The consignment comprises a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics and anaesthetics,” Jaiswal wrote on X.

Amid escalating violence in southern Lebanon, India has once again reiterated its strong stance and confirmed its commitment to the security of the UN peacekeepers and especially the forces located on the Blue Line. Jaiswal recalled that there were several instances of attacks on UNIFIL premises raising concern about the nation.

“We take the safety of peacekeepers very seriously. We have called for all action to be taken to maintain the safety of the UNIFIL premises,” Jaiswal said during a press conference. India has further confirmed that none of its troops are stationed along the Blue Line but continues to monitor the situation closely.

India’s reaction comes amidst growing concern for the welfare of peacekeepers attacked in Lebanon by Israel. Recently, Indonesian UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured by Israeli tank fire. The MEA released a statement which stated, “We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line.” We continue to closely follow the situation of the organization.”

Israeli aggression

Since September 23, Israel has intensified its large-scale aerial bombardment across Lebanon referring to it as a Hezbollah stronghold resulting in the killing of at least 1,437 people, injuring over 4,123 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an upping of an anti-Hezbollah ground war between Israel and Hezbollah since its aggression on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed 42,500 people, mainly women, and children since an attack by Hamas last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was close to a regional war due to the continuous aerial bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon, Israel launched a ground invasion on October 1 further provoking tension in the region.