India expresses ‘deep concern’ over developments in Venezuela

India also called for resolving the issues peacefully to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2026 2:09 pm IST
India expresses concern over developments in VenezuelaIndia and Venezuela flags
India and Venezuela flags

New Delhi: India on Sunday said it is deeply concerned over the developments in Venezuela, a day after the US captured the oil-rich South American country’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.

Advertisement

New Delhi said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of people of the country.

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

India also called for resolving the issues peacefully to ensure peace and stability in the region.

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,” the MEA said.

“We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” it added in a statement.

Memory Khan Seminar

The US carried out the military assault on Venezuelan capital Caracas after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking. Maduro had stridently denied the charges.

The US troops have taken Maduro and his wife to New York. Venezuela declared a national emergency after the US action.

The MEA also said that the Indian embassy in Caracas has been in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance to them.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2026 2:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button