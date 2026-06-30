India eyes near-real-time satellite data with laser network

TakeMe2Space, the Hyderabad-based space startup, has partnered with QOSMIC to process satellite data and provide real-time intelligence and other Earth observation information.

At present, an Indian Earth observation satellite can capture high-value data, such as a flood, a crop-stress signal, or a border movement, and then sit on it for several minutes to several hours, waiting to pass over a ground station before the information reaches anyone who can act on it.

TakeMe2Space, the space infrastructure company building orbital data centre capabilities, today announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based QOSMIC to build India’s first indigenous Optical Inter-Satellite Link (OISL) network to move and process satellite data directly in orbit and deliver near-real-time intelligence to the ground.

By routing data between satellites over high-speed laser links rather than waiting for ground-station visibility, the partnership lays the foundation for a sovereign, space-based data relay network: an independent, uninterrupted, on-demand data pipeline for Indian governments, enterprises, and commercial operators that does not rely on foreign relay systems for its most time-sensitive information.

A sovereign laser-based relay network aims to deliver near-real-time satellite intelligence without dependence on foreign infrastructure, which is crucial amid current global geopolitical developments.

“Optical inter-satellite communications are a critical building block for the future of orbital infrastructure,” said Ronak Kumar Samantray, Founder and CEO, TakeMe2Space.

“As we scale toward our vision of creating large-scale orbital computing and data centre capacity, intelligent networking between satellites becomes just as important as the compute itself. This partnership with QOSMIC lets us build a sovereign communications backbone for the next generation of space-based applications,” he said.

QOSMIC aims to build the data layer of the space economy, the network that carries information between satellites, orbital data centres and the ground network, according to company information.

Skyroot Aerospace, Dhruva Space, TakeMeSpace, Spantrix and EON Space Labs are among the top space startups from Hyderabad, which is fast emerging as a hub for space technologies and industry.

How does it work?

Integrated into TakeMe2Space’s MOI constellation, OISL technology turns a set of individual satellites into an interconnected orbital network. Data generated anywhere in the constellation can be dynamically routed across it and transmitted down through the nearest available RF gateway or QOSMIC’s optical ground infrastructure, then, critically, processed on-orbit into actionable insight before it ever reaches Earth.

That near-real-time delivery matters most where minutes count: precision agriculture, disaster response, environmental monitoring, and national security.

QOSMIC will lead the development of the core optical communication terminal. TakeMe2Space will design and develop the high-precision OISL gimbal system, satellite bus interconnects, and the bus-level Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS) hardware and firmware required for precision pointing and link stability.

The joint programme runs from system design and development through space qualification and on-orbit validation, with the first optical communications terminal scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2027.

Together, laser-based inter-satellite communications and optical ground infrastructure advance TakeMe2Space’s long-term vision of establishing gigawatt-scale Orbital Data Centre capacity and a new generation of intelligent, interconnected space infrastructure.

TakeMe2Space is building next-generation orbital infrastructure focused on in-space computing, data processing, and orbital data centres. Through its MOI constellation and space-based computing platforms, the company is developing technologies that enable data to be processed, analyzed, and distributed directly in orbit.

QOSMIC is a space technology company focused on advanced optical communications systems, developing high-speed laser communication solutions for satellite networks, space-based connectivity, and next-generation orbital communications infrastructure. It raised $3.3 million in a seed funding round recently.