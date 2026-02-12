India has 25,001 active pilots: Government tells parliament

Besides, there were 1,477 pilots with a Private Pilots License (aeroplane) and six PPL holders for helicopter operations, data showed.

Published: 12th February 2026 8:02 pm IST
Indian pilots
Representative Image

New Delhi: India has a total of 25,001 active pilots, including 10,261 ATPL (Airlines Transport License) holders, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 12.

The number of pilots who are below the age of 65 years and holding various categories of licences issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was 25,001, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Of this, 10,051 were ATPL (aeroplane) and 210 ATPL (helicopter) holders, while the number of CPL (Aeroplane only) and CPL (helicopters only) holders was 12,480 and 777, respectively, as per data.

The minister also said that the DGCA does not maintain details of unemployment of pilots holding Commercial Pilot License (CPL) or Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL).

