India imposes port curbs on import of certain Bangladeshi goods

However, such port restrictions will not apply on Bangladeshi goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan, it added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th May 2025 10:22 pm IST
Hundreds of colorful shipping containers stacked at a busy port terminal with cranes and a hazy cityscape in the background
Representative Image

New Delhi: India on Saturday imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods, such as readymade garments and processed food items, from Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Commerce Ministry, has issued a notification in this regard.

The notification imposes “port restrictions on the import of certain goods such as readymade garments, processed food items etc., from Bangladesh to India,” the ministry said.

However, such port restrictions will not apply on Bangladeshi goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan, it added.

