India imposes port curbs on import of certain Bangladeshi goods

New Delhi: India on Saturday imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods, such as readymade garments and processed food items, from Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Commerce Ministry, has issued a notification in this regard.

Also Read Bangladesh imposes ban on gatherings in key Dhaka areas

The notification imposes “port restrictions on the import of certain goods such as readymade garments, processed food items etc., from Bangladesh to India,” the ministry said.

However, such port restrictions will not apply on Bangladeshi goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan, it added.