India is investment destination of the decade

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2023 8:19 pm IST
Economic_growth
Economic_growth

New Delhi: With longstanding trends of solid economic growth, young demographics, urbanisation and the rise of an aspirational middle class, India stands out as one big shining star in the global economy, HSBC said in a report.

New growth drivers like digitalisation, the rapid ascend of India’s start up ecosystem, high tech exports, maturing reforms and the strength of the corporate balance sheets altogether greatly enhance growth prospects and investability of the Indian economy, the report said.

Also Read
Fitch raises India’s GDP forecast to 6.3% for current fiscal year

These should in turn create unprecedented investment opportunities in the country over the next five to ten years.

MS Education Academy

India’s solid macroeconomic fundamentals put it on track to be the global growth engine in the coming decade and beyond.

The country is on track to becoming the world’s third largest economy in the next decade and doubling its economy size to $ 7 trillion.

For centuries, the West has been the epicentre of economic might, wealth and investment opportunities but over the last few years the centre of economic gravity has gradually been shifting to the East.

The world’s biggest democracy’s influence is fortifying its geopolitics, aided by its economic success and its policy of non-alignment. Together these factors make India an important investment destination for the next decade and beyond, the report said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th June 2023 8:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button