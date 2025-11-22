India, Israel discuss ways to enhance cooperation in agriculture sector

New Delhi: India and Israel have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the agriculture sector, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who was on an official visit to Israel, met Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter for a detailed discussion on advancing agricultural collaboration.

Goyal also held a series of meetings during his official visit to Israel and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across agriculture, technology, innovation and trade.

The visit concluded on Saturday.