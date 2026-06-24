India issues fresh Iran advisory, warns against travel

Hyderabad: The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued a revised advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran, while advising those in the country to remain vigilant despite signs of an improving security situation.

In the advisory issued on Wednesday, June 24, the embassy said it had been closely monitoring developments in Iran and noted positive changes in the overall security environment.

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However, it reiterated that Indian citizens should refrain from unnecessary travel to the country. “Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice,” the advisory said.

The embassy also urged Indians currently residing in Iran, as well as those travelling there for unavoidable reasons, to exercise caution and remain alert. Citizens have been advised to closely follow local developments through credible sources, maintain situational awareness and comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

All Indian nationals in Iran and those planning to travel to the country have been encouraged to register with the Embassy of India in Tehran and regularly monitor its official website and social media platforms for updates.

The Embassy of India in Tehran has also released emergency helpline numbers and an email contact for Indian nationals seeking assistance in Iran.

Diplomatic efforts under way

The advisory comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts following weeks of conflict in the region. Qatar and Pakistan recently announced that the United States and Iran had agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a broader agreement within the next 60 days.

The development follows a memorandum of understanding signed by Tehran and Washington last week, laying the groundwork for negotiations after weeks of hostilities and a fragile ceasefire.

Although officials have reported progress in the talks, key differences remain, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations despite signs of easing tensions.