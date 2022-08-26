India leads Abu Dhabi airport passenger traffic in H1 2022

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Abu Dhabi: India leads Abu Dhabi International Airport destination in terms of traffic volume in first half (H1) of 2022. Around 1.28 million passengers pass through the UAE capital’s hub as demand for travel surged.

The world’s busiest airport for international travel clocked 6.3 million between January 1 and June 30, 2022, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

About 3.6 million passengers in the second quarter (Q2), an almost fivefold increase from the same quarter last year.

“Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry. While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum by catering to higher numbers of travellers and expanding our airline network with partners while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence.”

Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports told WAM.

AUH is now connected to 101 scheduled passenger destinations served by 23 airlines, compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in the same period in 2021.

Countries passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport in H1 2022

CountryPassenger Volume
India1,280,000
Pakistan485,000
UK374,000
Saudi Arabia333,000
Egypt283,000

Top five busiest destinations being served by AUH in H1 2022

DestinationPassenger Volume
London Heathrow276,000
Delhi225,000
Mumbai221,000
Cochin217,000
Cairo203,000

Countries passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport in Q2 2022

CountryPassenger Volume
India764,000
Pakistan231,000
UK203,000
Saudi Arabia195,000
Egypt156,000

Top five destination airports at AUH during Q2 2022

DestinationPassenger Volume
London Heathrow153,000
Mumbai146,000
Cochin126,000
Delhi123,000
Cairo114,000

