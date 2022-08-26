India leads Abu Dhabi airport passenger traffic in H1 2022

Abu Dhabi: India leads Abu Dhabi International Airport destination in terms of traffic volume in first half (H1) of 2022. Around 1.28 million passengers pass through the UAE capital’s hub as demand for travel surged.

The world’s busiest airport for international travel clocked 6.3 million between January 1 and June 30, 2022, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

About 3.6 million passengers in the second quarter (Q2), an almost fivefold increase from the same quarter last year.

“Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry. While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum by catering to higher numbers of travellers and expanding our airline network with partners while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence.” Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports told WAM.

AUH is now connected to 101 scheduled passenger destinations served by 23 airlines, compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in the same period in 2021.

Countries passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport in H1 2022

Country Passenger Volume India 1,280,000 Pakistan 485,000 UK 374,000 Saudi Arabia 333,000 Egypt 283,000

Top five busiest destinations being served by AUH in H1 2022

Destination Passenger Volume London Heathrow 276,000 Delhi 225,000 Mumbai 221,000 Cochin 217,000 Cairo 203,000

Countries passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport in Q2 2022

Country Passenger Volume India 764,000 Pakistan 231,000 UK 203,000 Saudi Arabia 195,000 Egypt 156,000

Top five destination airports at AUH during Q2 2022