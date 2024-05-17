India saw most internet shutdowns globally for 6th consecutive year: Report

India recorded a staggering 116 instances of internet disruptions, accounting for a significant 41% of the total 283 shutdowns worldwide, according to a report released by Access Now, a not-for-profit group that focuses on digital rights.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that India has led the global list of internet shutdowns, with a total of 773 documented shutdowns since 2016. The report further reveals that the number of internet shutdowns rose by 41% from 201 in 2022 to 283 in 2023.

As per data analysis of Access Now, in India, Manipur state topped the list that faced 47 shutdowns, following a prolonged statewide shutdown in Punjab in March. Manipur endured a total of 212 days without internet access, hindering efforts to document gender-based violence. Additionally, 13 other states including Bihar saw a total of 12 instances of internet shutdown, followed by Haryana (11), West Bengal (6), Maharashtra (5), and Rajasthan (5).

Access now noted 41% of all shutdowns lasted for five or more days, a significant increase from the previous year. However, internet shutdowns in Jammu and Kashmir dropped from 49 in 2022 to 17 in 2023.

The reports suggested internet shutdowns have an impact on India’s economy as well. “In the first half of 2023 alone, shutdowns are reported to have cost India 1.9 billion dollars and a loss of 118 million dollars in foreign investment.” According to the research, which cited the Internet Society’s NetLoss Calculator, the report stated that a single-day shutdown can push up to 379 people into unemployment in the country.

Myanmar followed India with 37 internet shutdowns followed by Iran with 34. In 2023, 39 countries saw internet shutdowns. Pakistan had 7 shutdowns while Iraq had 6.

The report emphasizes “Authorities have leveraged internet shutdowns as a blatant tool for enabling and exacerbating violence, war crimes, and other atrocities”, with countries like Palestine and Ukraine experiencing shutdowns amidst border conflicts.