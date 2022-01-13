India logs 2 lakh new Covid cases, active infection tally tops 11 lakh

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered 2,47,417 new Covid-19 cases, a significant spike of over 50,000 since the previous day, taking the active infection tally to more than 11 lakh, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, the 11,17,531 active cases currently account for 3.08 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

Also in the same period, 380 more people succumbed to the virus, increasing the nationwide death toll to 4,85,035.

Meanwhile, the Omicron caseload has climbed to 5,488, of which 2,162 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

So far, a total of 28 states have detected the new highly-transmissible variant, the Ministry said.

The recovery of 84,825 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,47,15,361. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.59 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 18,86,935 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall figure to over 69.73 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 10.80 percent amid the sudden resurgence, the daily positivity rate stood at 13.11 percent.

With the administration of over 76 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 154.61 crores as of Thursday morning.