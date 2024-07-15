India & Maldives reiterate ‘unwavering’ commitment to fostering close bilateral relations

Male: India and Maldives on Sunday reiterated the “unwavering” commitment to fostering “continued close relations” and enhancing bilateral cooperation, as the two sides agreed to work together towards maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

India’s High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called on President Mohamed Muizzu at the President’s Office on Sunday, a press release by the President’s Office here said.

Mahawar and Muizzu discussed avenues to further bolster ties between the two countries and spoke on various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

Mahawar “expressed gratitude to the President for accepting the invitation and attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi for a new term,” it said.

Muizzu was in New Delhi last month to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi. It was his first visit to India after he became the island nation’s president in November last year.

Mahawar highlighted numerous productive avenues of ongoing cooperation between the two nations and reiterated India’s commitment to assist in the progress and development of the Maldives and its people.

Muizzu conveyed appreciation for the “warm welcome and generous hospitality” extended by the Indian government during his visit to witness Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

He expressed gratitude for India’s commitment to assisting the Maldives in its development and addressing the needs of Maldivians.

The two reiterated their “unwavering commitment to fostering continued close relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation between the Maldives and India,” the press release said.

“They also agreed to continue to work together towards the common goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean,” it said.

“India attaches high importance to further enhancing its special relationship with the Maldives,” the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X, reacting to the press release.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu had asked India to withdraw nearly 90 Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.