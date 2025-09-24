India ‘mostly with us,’ says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said India is “mostly with us” and expressed hope that New Delhi will change its attitude to the Russian energy sector with US President Donald Trump’s intervention.

Zelenskyy was answering a question during an interview with Fox News about China and India contributing to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The US has often blamed India and China for purchasing Russian, which President Trump has claimed funds Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

“I think India mostly with us. Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think that President Trump can manage it with Europeans, make more close and strong relations with India,” Zelenskyy said.

“And I think, we have to do everything not to withdraw Indians and they will change their attitude to the Russian energy sector,” the Ukrainian president said.

He was answering a specific question by a Fox News interviewer: “China, India, they’re all contributing here; European nations, the President said, need to get off oil, but need to do it with the US. Do you think that that is going to happen?”

Also Read At UNGA, Trump claims he stopped conflict between India and Pakistan

“I’m sure with China, its more difficult because it’s not for today. It’s not in the interest to not support Russia,” Zelenskyy said.

He also said, “I think Iran will never be on our side, because we’ll never be on the side of the United States.”

Zelensky, in his address at the UN Security Council, said: “China is here – a powerful nation on which Russia now depends completely.”

“If China truly wanted this war to stop, it could compel Moscow to end the invasion. Without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing. Yet too often, China stays silent and distant, instead of active for peace,” Zelenskyy said.

India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics. India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.