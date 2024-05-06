India mulls selling common medicines at kirana stores

A committee appointed by the government to devise India’s over-the-counter (OTC) drug policy has been deliberating the possibility of making commonly used medications available at kirana and general stores across the country.

This proposal, akin to practices in several countries abroad, including the US, was discussed during a meeting held in New Delhi on Monday. Generally, a drug is considered OTC unless explicitly designated as prescription-only.

Experts examining India’s OTC drug policy have raised the suggestion to allow the sale of widely used medicines like cough syrups, antacids, and fever-reducing drugs in grocery stores to enhance accessibility, particularly in rural areas. However, no conclusive decision has been reached yet, according to sources familiar with the matter.

OTC medicines are those that can be purchased without a doctor’s prescription. Countries such as the USA, UK, and Australia have established clear guidelines regarding the classification, uses, and regulation of these medications.

In February, Director General of Health Services, Atul Goel, established an expert committee to formulate India’s OTC drug policy.

Recently, the committee compiled an initial list of drugs suitable for over-the-counter sale. A meeting convened on Monday aimed to review this list and consider potential additions or exclusions based on expert recommendations.

Unlike prescription drugs, there is currently no comprehensive guideline or list specifying which medications can be sold over the counter in India.