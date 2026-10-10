India not democracy, a dictatorship run by PM, Shah: Priyanka

New Delhi: Amid Delhi Police’s crackdown on protesters in the national capital, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, October 10, alleged that India is “not a democracy” anymore but a “dictatorship” run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress general secretary said all those who are colluding with them to subvert democracy are committing treason against the nation.

“First, they rough up 254 MPs and detain them completely illegally, infringing on their basic constitutional rights; they do the same to other protesters from Opposition parties,” she said.

“Then they lay siege to the national capital, barricading it and sealing it on all sides, stopping trains and metros, cutting the internet and placing check posts all over. They bash up and detain young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest,” she said.

“If this isn’t proof that they have cheated the elections in collusion with the Election Commission and are terrified that the illegitimacy of their government is being exposed and accountability is being demanded, then what is?” she said.

“India is not a democracy anymore. It is a dictatorship being run by Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah,” she reiterated.

Delhi turned into a fortress

The national capital was turned into a fortress on Saturday as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and nearly 500 protesters, foiling their bid to reach Jantar Mantar.

The Opposition denounced the situation as “worse than the Emergency”.

Delhi Police detained Dipke and two other CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, from inside the aircraft as soon as their flight from Mumbai landed in the national capital. The CJP leaders had arrived here to lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and CPM MP John Brittas were also detained.

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