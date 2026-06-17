India organises yoga event in Jerusalem ahead of Int’l Yoga Day

Jerusalem: India, along with Jerusalem Municipality, organised a special yoga session with hundreds of enthusiasts participating ahead of the main event next week.

The special session on Tuesday was organised at the iconic Mamilla Mall, overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem. It was led by Yael Yitzhak-Idan, accompanied by live Bansuri music performed by Ofra Avni.

12th International Yoga Day (IDY) will be observed on June 21 at the Tel Aviv-Yafo port, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

The event on Tuesday was organised in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality, the Embassy of India in Israel, and the Yoga Teachers Association of Israel.

It was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, distinguished guests, yoga practitioners, and the general public in a shared practice under the theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.”

“This year’s theme of the International Day of Yoga, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, is both timely and relevant, reminding us of the vital role yoga plays in promoting graceful and healthy ageing,” India’s Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, told the gathering.

Singh recalled a study by the Hillel Yaffe Medical Centre, which found that nurses and doctors who regularly practice yoga were better able to cope with stress.

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“They aptly described yoga as a ‘Psychological Iron Dome’ — a powerful reflection of yoga’s ability to protect and strengthen our mental well-being in challenging times,” Singh said.

The Indian mission has organised a nationwide series of yoga events in cooperation with municipalities and local partners over the past few weeks, attracting an unprecedented response.

Public sessions have been held in cities, including Dimona, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Jerusalem, besides several schools and universities.

More sessions are scheduled in Ashdod, Beersheba and Caesarea in the coming days before the main event, which will feature 108 sun salutations and a musical evening.

Yoga’s popularity in Israel can be gauged from the fact that it is taught at schools and even kindergartens, with youngsters aware of its Indian roots.

Welcoming local yoga enthusiasts, Lita Pitaro, Director of the Jerusalem Sports Authority, said there was “no better place to connect people and cultures than right here in Jerusalem.”

The evening concluded with a classical Indian dance performance by a teacher from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Participants also took part in an Ayurvedic tea workshop and other cultural activities.

Separately, yoga practitioners in Israel have spent the past several days organising events in parks, beaches, promenades and other scenic spots across the country.

Almost every form of yoga has patrons in Israel, but Ashtanga Yoga, with 95 centres across the country, is clearly the favourite, followed by Vinyasa and Vijnana, which together have more than 50 centres.

There are more than 1,100 registered yoga teachers in Israel, and yoga centres can be found in almost every major township. The Iyengar School of Yoga, another popular stream, has 30 centres across the country.

There is also a growing trend of pregnant Israeli women practising yoga during the nine months.