India, Pakistan get direct quarterfinal entry in Asian Games

New Delhi: Defending champions India and Pakistan have been given direct entry into quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s cricket competition of this year’s Asian Games.

The Indian women’s team will open its campaign against Japan, while the men’s opponents will be decided after the preliminary stage. The women will be up against either Bangladesh or China in the semifinals.

The men’s cricket competition will start on September 24 and conclude on October 1. The men’s team might face Pakistan in the semifinals.

The women’s event will be held from September 17 to 22. The potential of a clash with Pakistan is not ruled out in the women’s final.

The men’s competition features 10 teams. The preliminary stage will feature Afghanistan, Japan, and Nepal in Group A and Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman in Group B.

Both competitions will be played in the T20 format at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi prefecture.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian men’s team, while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Indian women.

Cricket is part of the Asiad schedule for a fourth time, having earlier featured in 2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon, and 2023 Hangzhou Games.