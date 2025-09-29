India Post introduces OTP-based Speed Post deliveries from Oct 1

The Telangana Postal Circle will implement OTP-based delivery in more than 6,000 post offices for Speed Post services from October 1, after the revised Speed Post tariffs.

To ensure safe and accurate deliveries, delivery agents will receive a One-Time Password (OTP), which the recipients of Speed Post parcels will get on their mobile numbers.

After 13 years, speed post tariffs have been revised. The new tariffs are as follows:

Rs 19 for items up to 50 grams

Rs 24 for items between 50–250 grams

Rs 28 for items between 250–500 grams

Rs 47 for items up to 50 grams travelling 200–2,000 km

A value-added registration service will also be available for Rs 5 per item plus GST, along with the OTP delivery service.

There is a ten and five percent discounts for students and bulk orders, respectively.