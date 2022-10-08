India reports 2,797 fresh Covid cases, 24 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 2,797 fresh Covid cases on Saturday in the last 24 hours, against 1,997 Covid cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded 24 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,778 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 29,251 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,884 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,51,228. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.05 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently also stands at 1.30 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,66,839 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.67 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.93 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.