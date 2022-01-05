India reports 58,097 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally reaches 2,135

New Delhi: India registered a single-day rise of 58,097 Covid cases, a spike of 20,718 over the previous days total, and 534 deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday. The Omicron tally has also climbed to 2,135.

On Tuesday, India had reported 37,379 Covid cases.

With the addition of new deaths, the toll has reached 4,82,551.

The active caseload has jumped at 2,14,004 which constitutes 0.61 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 2,135 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive cases, 828 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 24 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

The recovery of 15,389 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,21,803. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.01 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 13,88,647 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 68.38 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 2.60 per cent amid a sudden spike of cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.18 per cent.

With the administration of over 96 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 147.72 crore as of Wednesday morning.

More than 19.10 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.