India responds to HMPV China outbreak, says no cause for alarm

New Delhi: India has not reported any cases of the human metapneumo virus (HMPV), which is believed to be contributing to a rise in infections in China. There is no cause for concern regarding the current situation, said director general of health services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel on Friday, January 3.

His remarks followed unverified reports of a respiratory infection “outbreak” in China.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly,” a senior official said.

What are HMPV virus symptoms?

Dr Atul Goel further said the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is like any other respiratory virus that causes the common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old. He advised the public to take the general precautions that are used to prevent respiratory infections, which means if someone has a cough and cold, they should avoid coming in contact with others so that the infection does not spread.

People should follow respiratory etiquette and take normal medicines for colds and fevers that are there, he said.

“There is news doing the rounds about a human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus outbreak in China. However, we have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks in the country (India), and there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data and no cases have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions. There is nothing to be alarmed about in the present situation,” Dr Atul Goel said.

“In any case, during winters there is an increased outbreak of respiratory infections for which usually our hospitals are prepared with necessary supplies and beds,” he added.

China plays down reports of huge flu outbreak; says country safe for travel

China on Friday, January 3 played down reports of a massive outbreak of flu in the country overwhelming hospitals, saying that cases of the respiratory diseases that occur during the winter were less severe this year compared to last year.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.

“Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media here in response to a question on the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in China.

Videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals.

“The HMPV virus appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year,” she said.

“I can assure you the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China,” she said. She also referred to guidelines issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China regarding the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in the winter.

Also Read Flu virus can remain infectious in refrigerated raw milk for 5 days: Study

For the past few days, reports of a massive flu outbreak in China have been circulating abroad, particularly in India and Indonesia.

Health officials, however, maintain the HMPV virus outbreak is an annual occurrence during the winter. China is currently experiencing severe cold weather for the past few months.

Fears of Covid-like crisis as new respiratory disease emerges in China

The emergence of a new respiratory disease in China has sparked concerns about a potential global health crisis similar to COVID-19.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2020, leading to millions of deaths, economic turmoil, and overwhelmed healthcare systems. The WHO issued a statement on Monday urging China to share more information, calling it a “moral and scientific imperative.”

In response, China defended its transparency, highlighting its “largest contribution to global origin tracing research.”

(With inputs of PTI)