India, Russia explore deeper agricultural ties as ministers discuss trade expansion

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Friday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, with both sides expressing interest in formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding.

During the meeting at Krishi Bhawan here, the leaders focused on enhancing agricultural trade between the two nations, particularly expanding India’s exports of agricultural products to Russia.

Chouhan emphasised India’s key priorities in the sector, including ensuring food security, enhancing farmer incomes, and promoting access to safe and nutritious food, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

“The exemplary level of mutual trust and understanding characterises the longstanding partnership between India and Russia,” Chouhan said, invoking the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — to underscore the importance of international collaboration for farmers’ welfare and food security.

Patrushev highlighted the robust cooperation between the two countries across sectors, including agriculture, and conveyed Russia’s keen interest in deepening agricultural trade ties. He expressed enthusiasm for formalising this partnership through an MoU.

The discussions centred on balancing bilateral trade and strengthening technical partnerships. India emphasised the importance of improved market access for key agricultural products in Russia and expressed optimism for resolving outstanding issues.

Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in academic exchanges and scholarship opportunities for students, while exploring joint initiatives in seed traceability systems to promote innovation and technology-driven agricultural solutions.

Patrushev is currently on a visit to India as part of preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December.