India-Saudi Arabia flight: Air India Express launches new route

Air India Express, India’s first international budget airline, has launched a new direct flight service from Kerala’s capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The new service was inaugurated on Monday, September 9, as an Onam gift to Keralite expatriates working and living in Saudi Arabia.

Photo: @TRV_Airport_Off/X

With this, Air India Express fulfils the long-standing demand of the expatriates. The service will also be beneficial to expatriates from Tamil Nadu.

The flight, IX521, will operate on Mondays from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to King Khalid International Airport.

The flight will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 7:55 pm nd reach Riyadh at 10:40 pm. The return flight IX 522 will depart at 11:20 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesdays at 7:30 am.

Photo: @TRV_Airport_Off/X