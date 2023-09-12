New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih and other dignitaries during the 'India-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum', in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih and other dignitaries during the 'India-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum', in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih during the 'India-Saudi Investment Forum', in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih pose for a group photo with officials who signed MoUs during the 'India-Saudi Investment Forum', in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)